Late Odumakin: Sanwo-Olu releases fund, buses, others for burial

.As c’ttee releases full burial.programmes, donors

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Sanwo-Olu has donated N5, 000, 000, three Coaster Buses, 1 Ambulance, 1 Siren to the Late Yinka Odumakin solidarity memorial organised by the Civil Society and Pro-Democracy Movement ahead of the Saturday burial ceremony.

It has also approved the deployment of heavy security back-up towards the success of the Solidarity Memorial initiated by Comrades and Associates of Odumakin for celebration and Immortalisation of the life and legacies of the deceased.

This was disclosed by comrade Awa Bamiji,

Secretary, Planning Committee of the Civil Society for Yinka Odumakin memorial.

According to Bamiji, in a statement released on Wednesday, “The Government has also said that they are consultation with the family of Odumakin on the appropriate support to be provided directly to them during the Three-day burial activities to be held this week from Thursday to Saturday.

“At the Police College Ground, Ikeja, Lagos State, there will be Lying – In State, on Thursday, 11am – 1pm; Service of songs and tributes 1pm – 4pm, and Friday, tributes’ session at Oduduwa Hall, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife, Osun State, 1 – 5pm; Candlelight procession at Moro, Osun State, 6pm; Candlelight procession from Moro to Ife Grand Resorts, near Oduduwa University, Ile – Ife, Osun State, 6.pm.

“Fraternal solidarity, night musical gyration and tributes at Ife Grand Resorts, near Oduduwa University, Ile – Ife, Osun State, from 8 pm till fade

“Lying – In – State at Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro, Saturday, 8 am.

“Funeral Service at Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Saturday, 10:00 am, followed by private interment at Country Home, Moro, Osun State.

“The Government, on this timely donation, is very categorical about supporting the ongoing donation for solidarity memorial by Comrade Yinka Odumakin’s Associates and Comrades as the Government is also set to support the bereaved family directly.”

The committee released an update on the donations received By KIND For Yinka Odumakin Lives On Solidarity Memorial as of Wednesday, April 21, 2021, are: Chief (Dr) Mike Ozekhome, SAN – N150,000, comrade Adeyinka Olarinmoye- N10, 000, Hon Mrs Janet Adeyemi- N20,000, Lagos based lawyer z d human rights activist, Femi Falana, SAN- N100,000

Others include: Comrade Gbenga Olawepo Hashim- N150,000, comrade Ekundayo Gbenga, Chairman, Lagos Trade Union Congress, TUC- N25,000, comrade Femi Aborishade- N25,000, comrade Adeolu Oyekan- N15,000, Mr Akin Osuntokun-10,000, Barr Ọpẹ́yẹmí Agbájé- N25,000, Alhaji Shettima Yerima, President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum – N50,000, veteran Olawale Okunniyi- N30,000, Chief Dr John Nnia Nwodo- N100,000, Ogbeni Lanre Banjo- N30,000, comrade Agnes Sessi, Nigeria La our Congress, NLC, Lagos State Chairperson- N30,000, Comrade Titi Akosa- N10,000, Afenifere Renewal Group, N125, 000, Declan Ihekaire N5, 000.”

Donations In-Kind:

Provision of Security Services of men of the Civil Defense by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Interior

Donation of African Village for Fraternal solidarity, Night Musical Gyration and tributes as well as reservation of 10 Executive Rooms within Ife Grand Resorts by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

An outright donation of Oduduwa Hall by the Authority of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife, Osun State.

Provision of considerable rebate across the board by the management of the Conference Centre and Staff Club, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife, Osun State.

Bamiji urged other willing donors to send their donations to Kudirat Initiative for Democracy. KIND, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Plc, Account number 0133940012, naira current account

“Many thanks to the above donors as we expect more solidarity supports from various pledges outside,” he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

