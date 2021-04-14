Breaking News
Lara Ademola emerges chairman 1004 Estate

By Evelyn Usman

Barrister Omolara Ademola has emerged Chairman of the 1004 Estate House Owners and Residents Association, HORA Lagos, in the  just conducted virtual  general election coordinated by Chams Plc, in compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

Ademola who has been piloting HORA’s affairs in acting capacity in the last one year, came under media attack  last year , following allegation of N8 billion financial misappropriation by some residents .

However, other residents of the estate rose rose to her defense , daring  those peddling what was described as falsehood  to produce evidence of their claims. Her supporters explained  rather, that purveyors of the false claims resorted to such moves just  to cover up several infractions which included non- payment of rent service charge and theft of electricity .

The recent general election was conducted following the expiration of the immediate past executive, in accordance with  HORA’s  constitution which  stipulates that executive officers of the association shall hold office for two years, at the expiration of which, another election would take place.

Another aspirant , Edith Onigbe , a home owner in the estate,  who vied for the position of HORA  chairman, announced her withdrawal from the race on the election day, thereby leaving Ademola unopposed.

But in compliance with  HORA constitution which stipulates that in the event of a sole candidacy, there must be   a majority win or the position will be recontested,  votes were  cast for her, at the end of which  she got 76.4% vote, which was constitutionally  considered a majority vote.  She was therefore declared the winner.

She was  General Secretary of HORA in 2019 and thereafter  became the acting Chairman sometime in 2020, following the exit of  the incumbent chairman  before the expiration of his tenure.

Other contesters who emerged winners  were : Deji Kolawole ,Vice Chairman 1; Joshua Anemeje ,Vice Chairman 2 and Chike Egbuji ,  General Secretary.

The newly elected executive members of HORA were sworn in on  Tuesday , March 30, 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria

