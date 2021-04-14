Lara Ademola emerges chairman 1004 Estate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Barrister Omolara Ademola has emerged Chairman of the 1004 Estate House Owners and Residents Association, HORA Lagos, in the just conducted virtual general election coordinated by Chams Plc, in compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

Ademola who has been piloting HORA’s affairs in acting capacity in the last one year, came under media attack last year , following allegation of N8 billion financial misappropriation by some residents .

However, other residents of the estate rose rose to her defense , daring those peddling what was described as falsehood to produce evidence of their claims. Her supporters explained rather, that purveyors of the false claims resorted to such moves just to cover up several infractions which included non- payment of rent service charge and theft of electricity .

The recent general election was conducted following the expiration of the immediate past executive, in accordance with HORA’s constitution which stipulates that executive officers of the association shall hold office for two years, at the expiration of which, another election would take place.

Another aspirant , Edith Onigbe , a home owner in the estate, who vied for the position of HORA chairman, announced her withdrawal from the race on the election day, thereby leaving Ademola unopposed.

But in compliance with HORA constitution which stipulates that in the event of a sole candidacy, there must be a majority win or the position will be recontested, votes were cast for her, at the end of which she got 76.4% vote, which was constitutionally considered a majority vote. She was therefore declared the winner.

She was General Secretary of HORA in 2019 and thereafter became the acting Chairman sometime in 2020, following the exit of the incumbent chairman before the expiration of his tenure.

Other contesters who emerged winners were : Deji Kolawole ,Vice Chairman 1; Joshua Anemeje ,Vice Chairman 2 and Chike Egbuji , General Secretary.

The newly elected executive members of HORA were sworn in on Tuesday , March 30, 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: