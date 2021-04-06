Lamentation over Ebonyi massacre: ‘Good morning, you woke late,’ IPOB mocks Umahi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, has mocked Gov. David Umahi over his lamentation on the massacre of locals by herdsmen, saying that the governor is waking up to realities rather too late.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, said Umahi and other South East governors ignored the warnings by its Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu about the hidden agenda of Fulani herders in the zone.

The pro-Biafra movement accused Umahi of shedding” crocodile tears” when they failed to take proactive measures to avert the mayhem.

Gov Umahi, had on Sunday, while receiving Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who came on condolence visit to Ebonyi State, said governors of the region were currently hiding their faces in shame.

He accused herdsmen of betraying the South East governors who had been protecting them even against the wishes of the people.

His words: ” We have been called all kinds of names and we feel ashamed that the same people we fight for day and night as governors and leaders of South-East to ensure the oneness of this country would know about attacks on Ebonyi State and they were asked to leave and they left, and we were slaughtered and killed.

“What face do we have then to face our people? We feel so ashamed to face our people.”

IPOB blamed the governors for pampering herdsmen but quick to proscribe IPOB paving the way for the federal government to tag it terrorists.

The statement read in part: “When our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was warning you people, you called him a miscreant.

” You and your fellow Igbo Leaders hurriedly outlawed IPOB, a peaceful movement and prepared the ground for the federal government to tag us terrorists.

” Igbo Leaders approved Operation Python Dance that claimed many innocent Igbo youths. Thank God for the miraculous escape of our Leader, otherwise the vampires would have drank with his skull.

“When our Leader set up Eastern Security Network, ESN, following the failure of the weak South East governors to protect the people, instead of supporting him you connived with the federal government to hunt down our men staking their lives to protect our ancestral land.

“Now that the Fulani you hated your brothers to protect have risen to kill your subjects in return, face them like men and stop lamenting like women. Why shed crocodile tears? They are your friends and One Nigeria brothers!

“Why haven’t you ordered for their arrest the same way you governors approved of the onslaught against our men at Orlu? You hate your own and protect your enemy.

“Clean your tears and live with your One Nigeria brothers. Stop lamenting. We warned you but you took us for fools because of your political ambition.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: