Lalong furious as gunmen kill eight in attack in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has expressed sadness over an attack on a mining site in Kuru, Jos South Local Government Area of the state which left eight people dead.

It would be recalled that the miners were ambushed and shot dead while others sustained fatal injuries at about 7:00pm on Friday at a mining site behind Government Science School, Kuru.

Dalyop Mwantiri, whose organization, ECCVN, is working with troubled communities in the state named those killed as Talatu Sunday, Jumai Useini, Davou Pwol, Gyang Nyam, Gabriel Nuhu, Nvou Dung, Mrs. Dung Monday and Mrs. Shabang.

Apart from those killed yet to be identified, some people also sustained different degrees of injuries in the attack.

Lalong, while speaking on the incident in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, expressed anger over what he described as “another desperate attempt by criminals to destabilise the State and create fear among the people.”

He said: “Government will not condone such attacks on innocent citizens” and directed security agencies to “fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act which is capable of disrupting the substantial peace prevailing in the State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

