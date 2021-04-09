Lagos talks tough as Naval officers allegedly attack LASTMA officials again

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has warned against further attacks on the men of the State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA while performing their official duties.

The warning came following an alleged attack on LASTMA men by some yet-to-be-identified Naval officers who were escorting a commercial vehicle when they carried out the act.

It was gathered that the Naval.officers attacked LASTMA for apprehending a Volkswagen BUS with registration number LSD 73 XT.

Recall that LASTMA men recently came under serious attacks from members of the public maiming and killing some in the process.

According to eyewitnesses, the said bus obstructed the flow of traffic at Onipanu inward Fadeyi on Ikorodu Road and evaded arrest.

The Special Adviser to the state Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, who confirmed the attack, said it took the efforts of the LASTMA team to track down the vehicle at Fadeyi inward Jibowu.

He condemned that the government would not condone any form of attack on its traffic officers from civil or military personnel, saying that anyone caught would be handed over to the authority for appropriate sanctions according to the law.

The source also stated that the driver had the audacity to stop in the middle of the main carriageway to discharge passengers at Fadeyi under the cover of Naval officers on an escort.

According to Fayinka, “Investigation revealed that when the commercial vehicle was eventually apprehended by LASTMA Team for clearly contravening the Lagos State Traffic Law, the Naval officers alighted from the commercial bus and attacked LASTMA Personnel.

“The Naval officers further beckoned on their colleagues who were passing by in another vehicle to join them in the physical assault of the LASTMA Personnel on statutory duties.

All efforts by the Policemen attached to the LASTMA Personnel to stop the fracas proved abortive.

“in the process of the attack, 3 (Android) phones belonging to LASTMA Personel were snatched away by the Naval officers.”

Meanwhile, the impounded commercial vehicle is in LASTMA custody for further investigation.

