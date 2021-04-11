Breaking News
Lagos NSCDC busts syndicates, seizes 60,000 litres of PMS

By Bose Adelaja

A team of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Lagos State Command has smashed a syndicate of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at Baruwa Town, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The command also arrested two members of the syndicate and impounded a 60,000-litre truck laden with the commodity after overpowering the syndicate which attacked the NSCDC officials.

Confirming the incident, Lagos NSCDC Commandant, Mr Paul Ayeni, said the command received the distress call at about 1:00 am on Saturday.

According to him, the men of the command immediately swung into action to ensure the perpetrators do not go scot free and that the country’s critical infrastructure is protected.

In the same vein, the new executive members of the Military Police Paramilitary Public Relations Officers Forum (MILPOPPROF)  have paid a courtesy visit to the Heads of agencies at Muritala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, and Lagos Police Public Relations Officer in order to beef up security at the airport.

Present at the courtesy present was Mr. Ahmadu Garba Commander Jait of MMIA, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, Lagos among others.

