Lagos Muslim community launches post-graduate scholarship scheme in tertiary institutions

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Muslim community of Lagos State has unveiled plans to set up a post-graduate scholarship scheme for Muslim students in higher educational institutions in the country.

President of the Muslim community of Lagos State, Prof. Tajudeen Gbadamosi, who disclosed this at a meeting with Muslim leaders in Ikeja, said that the aim was to provide Muslims a wide range of knowledge skills and enterprise.

He stated that the scheme became necessary because in the various departments of universities and polytechnics the ratio of Muslim academics to other faith based religious group range from 0 per cent to 10 per cent.

According to him, “Muslims can not boast of 10 per cent among the rank of distinguished and lawyers.”

Gbadamosi, explained that the plan is to award 50 students annually, with the ratio of ten under graduates and 40 PhDs.

He explained further that the award would be renewed at the end of the year provided that students submit an official report of satisfactory performance.

“The objective is to tackle the paucity of highly skilled manpower in the Muslim community and produced more PhD holders.” Gbadamosi said.

In his remarks another Islamic Scholar, Imam Shakiru Ayinde Gafar, popularly known as ‘Mofesaye’’ called on Muslim organizations to support the scheme and ensure its success.

He said that education is important to mankind and that human beings are placed above all other things created by God.

Mofesaye advised those behind the programme to make sure that students from poor backgrounds benefit from the scheme.

In his contribution, the Deputy National Missioner of Nawair-ur-deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdulmajeed, suggested that each Muslim organizations and Central Mosque across the state should contribute certain amount weekly towards the scheme.

Sheikh Abdulmajeed, however, lauded the programme stating that seeking knowledge is a must for every human being in Islam.

Vanguard News Nigeria

