Lagos Lawmakers urge Buhari to rejig security architecture

Kindly Share This Story:



…..Ask Buhari to recruit more youths into security agencies

…..Call On Sanwo-Olu to install CCTV across State

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Following incessant security challenges across Nigeria, members of the Lagos state House of Assembly have called on the President of Nigeria, Present Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the security architecture so as to address the spate of killings and violence in the country.

The lawmakers also called on the federal government to liaise with leaders of foreign countries, African Union, AU and Economic Community of West Africa States, ECOWAS, in ensuring security in Nigeria, reiterating the call for State Police and Restructuring.

They also called on the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to provide Close Circuit Television, CCTV across the State, adding that he should address influx of motorcycle riders in the State.

In his resolutions as raised under matter of urgent public importance, the Majority Leader, Sanai Agunbiade disclosed that the country has witnessed different forms of violence, adding that that is hardly a geopolitical zone of the country that is not affected.

“I rise to raise serious concern about the spate of violence in the country. For some days now, Nigeria has witnessed different forms of violence in different colouration and nomenclature. What we first hearing was Boko Haram insurgency. Later, we heard banditry.

Though, the nomenclature maybe different but the activities of these set of people are similar”, he said.

He added that the spate of violence and killings have affected the image of the country as well as the economy and psyche of the citizens.

Agunbiade stated , “It is become worrisome that academic institutions are attacked. Students are being killed. IDPs are being attacked. Military formations are as well attacked. Just yesterday, military formation in Kaduna was attacked. Villages have been sacked, community heads are kidnapped and these continued unabated”.

“We cannot continue with this situation, it is as if Nigeria is at war with itself. The situation in the country is gradually leading to tribal agitation. I think we need to condemn all forms of violence and killings in the country”, he said.

His counterpart, Mr. Rotimi Olowo representinbng Somolu 1, said the county is in a state of anarchy, adding that Boko Haram insurgency has spread beyond Maiduguri where it started from.

Also, Mr. Rauf Age-Sulaimon representing Amuwo-Odofin 2, stated that the national interest must be redefined. “The government ought to secure lives and properties. The interest of the state and national interest must be paramount.

However, the Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, said that there was need for President Buhari to address the security challenges facing the country, adding that policies should be friendly to attract foreign investments.

….As Lagos Assembly urges State Governors to embrace autonomy of judiciary, Legislature

In the same vein, Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday called on the 36 Governors in the country to recognise and activate the Executive Order signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in May, 2020 granting autonomy to state legislature and judicial arms of government.

Also read:

Speaking against the backdrop of the ongoing strike of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, and Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, over the non-implementation of the executive order by the various States Houses of Assembly, Lagos lawmakers stated that the workers were pushed to the wall hence embarking on the strike

The matter was raised under matter of urgent public importance by Mr. Gbolahan Yishawu representing Eti Osa II, during plenary.

The House then called on the Nigerian Governors Forum to implement in full scale the judiciary and legislature autonomy the provision of the constitution of Nigeria as amended recognising the autonomy of these arms of government.

Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa in his comments, thanked the lawmakers in the assembly, PASAN and JUSUN for their love for democracy.

“Devolution of power and restructuring should start from home. If that is not done it would be wrong to start telling the Federal Government to share power to states. We appeal to the Governors Forum to start working on the autonomy for the legislature and the judiciary.

“Without the legislature there is no democracy. The Governors Forum should do everything in agreement with the parliament.

“The Houses of Assembly should know their rights. We have always had visionary leaders in Lagos State and we want to commend the state house assembly for standing by democracy,” he said and directed the Clerk of the House to write commendation letters to PASAN and JUSUN for sustaining the democratic institutions in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: