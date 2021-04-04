Lagos Landlord drags bank to court over V.I property

Kindly Share This Story:

The owner and landlord of the former Multilinks building located on Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Mr. Sulaiman Lawani has decided to approach the court in Lagos to repossess his property and payment of three-year arrears of rent totaling N21 million owed him by one of the new generation bank (name withheld)

Following this, a Writ of Summons- Suit No. MCE/305/2021 – MR. SULIMON LAWANI VS MESSRS. G. ELIAS & CO (RECIEVER/MANAGER TO MULTILINKS NIGERIA LIMITED) has been filed by Chief Lawani through his team of lawyers led by Dunni Odekoya, Esq, at the Lagos State Magistrate Court sitting in Lagos and copies served to all parties involved. The matter comes up on 12th April 2021.

In the Summon, Chief Lawani is praying for the possession of the premises, N14,000,000.00 as arrears of rent from 1st November 2018 to 31st October 2020 and means profit at the rate of N583,333.33 per month being the rate of the rent of the said premises from the 1st day of December 2020 until possession is given up.

In a letter written by Dunni Odeyinka, Esq counsel to Chief Lawani addressed to Messrs Gbolahan Elias & Co., Receiver/Manager to Multilinks Nigeria Limited and the bank. It read: ‘’A Further to our series of pleas and engagements with your firm and your Principal on the matter of your outstanding rent and release of our client’s property that is just being unnecessarily held on to, which have unfortunately not been accorded the due consideration and attention they deserve by both your good selves and your principal, we have been left with no other option than to seek judicial intervention in our quest to have the glaring injustice meted out to our client redressed.

‘’We therefore hereby inform you of the pendency of SUIT NO. MCE/305/2021 – MR. SULIMON LAWANI VS MESSRS. G. ELIAS & CO (RECEIVER/MANAGER TO MULTI LINKS NIGERIA LIMITED) filed at the Court Registry and the advance copies of which are herewith attached, pending the formal and official service by the Court’s Bailiffs.’’

Before now, Chief Lawani has written several letters to the affected Bank and the Receiver/Manager, but all to no avail.

In one of the letters dated October 2, 2020, addressed to Receiver/Manager (Multilinks Nigeria Limited) appointed by the Bank.

It read thus ‘’We remain solicitors to Mr. Sulaiman Lawani, owner and landlord in respect of the occupation of space by Multilinks at the above address. Kindly refer to our series of engagements with your firm and your Principal (the Bank) on the above-captioned matter including but not limited our correspondence of 4th February 2020, 22nd May 2020 and 10th June 2020.

‘Without prejudice to the above-referenced interfaces and especially the quit notice of 22nd May 2020 instant, we hereby request on behalf of our a client that you cause the immediate de-coupling of your disused mast at the subject space and site and engender the immediate release and yielding up of possession of same back to our client while you simultaneously take steps to settle all outstanding rents due to date thereon.

‘This request is predicated and hinged on the very patent fact that you are not making any use of the land space and are merely incurring avoidable rental cost with the concomitant effect of unduly depriving our client of the more efficient use of his property.

‘This is even more disturbing by the fact of the unnecessary and untenable non-payment of the accumulated rents due to our client. It is therefore our considered position that if appreciated from ‘the perspective of mutual understanding and reason, this humble request of ours will serve the mutual interest of the parties and preclude unnecessary recourse to law. We respectfully commend this proposition to your learned and professional discretion even as you take same up with your principal.

‘While we look forward to hearing from you presently, we trust that you will bring your wealth of experience to bear on adequately advising your principal on the matters herein contained.’’

