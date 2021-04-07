Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman and Nimat Otori

In a move to forestall likely escalation of attacks on police formations and correctional services to other regions of the country, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, disclosed yesterday that additional mobile policemen would be deployed to Correctional Services in the state.

This is just as he summoned all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Mobile Police Commanders and Commanders of the Tactical Operational Units of the command to review the operational strategies of the command, towards forestalling any attack in the state.

Odumosu made the disclosure when the Controller of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Lagos State, Mr Francis Adebisi, paid him a courtesy visit at the Command headquarters, Ikeja.

During the deliberation on securing the major Correctional Services in the state, Odumosu, told the visiting controller that, “We will deploy more Police Mobile men to all the Correctional Centres in Lagos State and work with you to have a better criminal justice system in the State “.

In his remark, Controller Adebisi commended Odumosu’s efforts at providing adequate security for all and sundry and for promoting sustainable synergy amongst security agencies in the state.

Meantime, in the meeting with the 14 Area Commanders, all DPOs and other units heads, held at the conference hall of the command’s headquarters, CP Odumosu, engaged them in an interactive session to assess and brainstorm on having better security structures that would prevent any attacks on police formations, correctional centre and vulnerable places within the state.

Many strategies such as robust intelligence gathering, surveillance, sectorising the state for easy policing, constant patrol and deployment of personnel to strategic places, as well as multi-agency collaborations, among others, were adopted as proactive measures to fortify security in the state.

The command boss gave clear directives to the full implementation and enforcement of the strategies which he said were “ emplaced to achieve the goals of effective security of the state generally”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

