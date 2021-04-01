Lagos CP goes tough on erring officers

Kindly Share This Story:

*Task journalists on professionalism

By Innocent Anaba—LAGOS

THE Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, Wednesday, reassured the public of bringing erring officers of the command to book.

He gave the assurance, Wednesday, during a courtesy visit by the executive of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Lagos State Council at the Command Headquarters in Lagos.

Odumosu said: “I don’t tolerate police brutality unless it is not brought to my knowledge and once I am notified, and good a thing, there is evidence, be rest assured that this command under my leadership will act.

“We have had some policemen dismissed and are prosecuted in court on account of misbehaving or for abusing their powers.

“If you see any of my men in an act that he should not be part of, report the officer.”

The Police boss appealed to the public as well as journalists not to engage in any argument with the bad eggs of the command whenever they are in possession of arms for their own safety.

“The fear of punishment is what makes people not to commit an offence, hence, there must be punishment for certain offences when committed.”

On fake news, the Police boss tasked the NUJ leadership in Lagos State to swing into action by tackling fake news, especially on social media.

He said: “Fake News is more devastating than the fake injection of drugs that can damage the society.”

He commended Lagos journalists for going the extra mile in getting their facts right before dissemination.

“Many journalists call me for fact-finding which is commendable, as hoarding information from journalists is dangerous,” Odumosu said.

In his remarks, Chairman of Lagos Council of NUJ, Mr. Adeleye Ajayi appreciated the role and conduct of the Lagos Police Command during the election that brought him into office on November 26, 2020.

Ajayi also pledged a robust working relationship with the Police while looking forward to their collaboration during the Media Games of Lagos Council billed to hold in few months.

