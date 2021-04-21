Lagos APC appoints Tinubu, Gbajabiamila, Adeola, Abiru into GAC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress has appointed Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the three senators representing Lagos State, Oluremi Tinubu, Solomon Adeola and Tokunbo Abiru, Central, West and East Senatorial districts respectively, into membership list of the Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC of the party.

In a statement by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Seye Oladejo,on Wednesday, the appointment was in recognition of their years of notable and commendable contributions to the socio-economic and political development of the state in particular and the nation as a whole.

While also congratulating the new members, APC stated that “the appointment provides another platform to continue to provide flawless and experienced leadership to our democratic growth.

“We wish them success in all their endeavours.”

The GAC was formed and headed by the APC national leader and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu.

Other members are Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamza, former Governor of the state and Ministry for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Otunba Henry Ajomale, Otunba Bashiru Alebiosu, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, Omooba Murphy Adetoro, Cardinal James Odunmbaku, Senator Anthony Adefuye, Alhaji S.A Seriki(Bamu), Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Bashorun.

Others include Prince Rabiu Oluwa, Chief M. A Taiwo, Alhaji Mutiu Are, Dr Yomi Finnih, Omooba Muyiwa Sosanya, Prof. Tunde Samuel, former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, incumbent Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Chairman of the state chapter of APC, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, Mr Wale Edun, former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs Idiat Adebule, Chief (Mrs) Kemi Nelson.

