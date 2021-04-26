Labo gets Doctorate Degree from European American University

Kindly Share This Story:

CEO Labo Business Group, Olabisi Akanbi, has been conferred doctor of science (D. Sc. Hons) Degree in Property Management & Estate Development by European American University in Republic of Panama.

The event which was held on Saturday 24th April , Badiako Hall of GNAT, behind University of Ghana , Accra , Ghana has lots of diplomatic personalities from educational sector in the country and outside graced the occasion.

Akanbi was very delighted to be honoured at the ceremony. He revealed that this is a positive achievement in his career.

“This is a very positive movement in my career. I wish this will fine tune me on another successful direction. I am already preparing for the task ahead.

“Education is the best legacy. I believe a lot in this philosophy. Through Labo Foundation, we will also support students in realizing their dreams by educating them and help their educational dream.

This will prepare them to become great model in the future”, he said while addressing the public at the event.

Labo boss who won Best Real Estate Management Company of the Year 2020, studied International Business Management (lBM) from the Cavendish College, London, United Kingdom , And furthered at the St. Patrick’s college, London, where he bagged Bachelor of Science degree years back .

Friends, family and associates stormed Accra , Ghana on Saturday to rejoice with him in an elaborate celebration.

