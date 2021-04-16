Kwara APC faction rejects 61 revalidation/appeal committee over inclusion of Governor’s sister

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

A faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state known as Integrity Group has rejected the 61-member APC national Revalidation/Appeal committee because it included Governor AbdulRazaq’s sister, Senator Khairat Gwadabe as a member.

This is contained in the press statement signed by group’s Media director and Publicity, Comrade Abdulrahoof Bello made available to journalists in ilorin on Thursday.

According to the statement, the group said that the appointment of Hajia Gwadabe is fraught with illogicality, nepotism and assault in democratic values.

It is recalled that the Senator John Danboi-led registration and revalidation exercise in the state was marred with intra-party crisis as a group in the party alleged disenfranchisement.

The integrity group specifically rejected the inclusion of Senator Khairat Gwadabe in the committee, saying that Senator Gwadabe is elder sister of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state.

The statement said,”If the objective of the 61-member appeal committee is to rectify injustice that arose from the controversial membership registration and revalidation exercise in the state, then Hajia Gwadabe is unsuitable and noble mission of the committee stands defeated on arrival”

The group added that the appointment of Gwadabe signified personification of injustice to Kwara state APC members in view of her alleged role in the state’s membership registration and revalidation exercise.

The people also wondered, “to whom shall we report when justice lies in the hands that wronged? Here was a governor’s sister who worked in tandem with Senator John Danboi-led committee to commit all sorts of atrocities and impunities against the party’s interest in the state.

“On good authority, the appointment of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s sister was a subterfuge to reincarnate the odious godfather politics already rejected by Kwarans with the popular votes given to our party in 2019 general elections.

“As far as APC constitution allows us if the national caretaker feels that it is only Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and his family members alone that it could work with, then we need no soothsayer to predict that APC is facing a prospect of self-immolation”.

The statement added that governor’s sister’s inclusion in the appeal committee, “could be likened to allowing a judge to sit in his or her own case. We hereby call on the chairman of the APC national caretaker committee to look into this matter with a view to dispensing justice, the only antidote to lasting peace in the state chapter of the APC”.

