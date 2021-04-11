KONSHISHA ATTACK: Benue tribal leaders blame criminal elements for murder of 11 soldiers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

Leaders of Benue socio-cultural organisations have blamed criminal elements for last Monday’s murder of 11 soldiers in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.

Their leader, Chief Iorbee Ihagh, who spoke on their behalf, condemned the action of bandits and appealed to the military to observe restraint in their quest to recover missing weapons of the murdered soldiers.

The President General of Mzough U.T. (MUT) Worldwide, who spoke yesterday to Sunday Vanguard in Makurdi, regretted that the military personnel were deployed to trouble spots in the community had to pay the supreme price in such a dastardly manner.

“We know how painful this could be but we are appealing to the military to restrain themselves from unleashing mayhem on innocent people who are also victims of these criminal elements”, he stated.

“I sincerely advise that since we cannot unfortunately bring back the killed soldiers, we adopt the community based approach to investigate the matter to ensure that all the masterminds are arrested and all the confiscated weapons are recovered and returned to the military authorities.

“We know that the military have suffered loses and are now in an operation to recover their missing weapons and in the cause of doing that have caused collateral damage in the community, we still urge them to realize that two wrongs cannot make a right.

“Those behind the heinous murder of the soldiers were criminal elements and our common enemies who did not enjoy the backing of chiefs and stakeholders. That is why we are appealing for calm and restraint to allow the people help them fish out these criminals”.

