Kingsley Ntui pledges loyalty to Ayade, commends Betta Edu for outstanding performance

Kindly Share This Story:

The Cross River State Chapter Chairmen’s Forum led by their chairman Hon. Kingsley Ntui of Etung LGA paid the honorable commissioner for health Dr Betta Edu a courtesy visit to thank and commend her for her sterling performance that has continuously improved the health sector especially during the early period of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Chapter Chairmen commended her loyalty to Achieving Sen. Ben Ayade’s Vision and driving the health sector while pledging total loyalty to the Governor who is the Leader of the party and his industrialization drive which spreads into the health sector!.

“Honorable Commissioner, let me first on behalf of my fellow chairmen thank you for this warm reception and hospitality accorded us as this has again proven your high level of magnanimity and respect for institutions. We’re here under the umbrella of the CRS PDP Chapter Chairmen’s Forum to applaud you for all your wonderful work and achievements in the health sector. We can’t forget in a hurry your efforts and successes recorded during the COVID-19 outbreak as our dear State was the last to record any positive case and has had few cases as compared to the rest of the country and other nations.

“Today our General Hospitals across the State are wearing a new look and all Wards having at least one Primary Health Care, of recent you successfully pulled through with the Ayadecare and today thousands of cross riverians have been enrolled into the health insurance scheme with over 21000 persons already vaccinated for COVID-19. These and many other achievements we’ve had as a result of your visions, passion, dedication, hard work and commitment. As a forum we’re not ignorant of the glaring fact that you’re one of the most loyal and committed Exco member of Sen Prof Ben Ayade. We thought it wise to say thank you by honoring you with an Award of Recognition for your outstanding contributions towards the development of the CRS Ministry of Health as well as your in-depth zeal to impact positively in the health sector for the overall interest of our State.”

As Chapter Chairmen we stand strongly behind the Governor of our state Sen Ben Ayade with 100% loyalty. We will work with him to achieve his industrialization drive across the 18 LGAs.

READ ALSO:

In her remarks, the Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu welcomed the Chairman of the forum Hon. Kingsley Ntui and his colleagues to her office, she applauded them for being committed to the Visions and industrialization drive of Governor Ayade while working hard to ensure that the party remains one big family irrespective of the minor challenges. “It’s an honor to have such great men and political war lords who have done so much for the CRS PDP in my office. I feel very elated to have you all today as you’ve done exceedingly well judging from the results this forum has yielded so far.

“I can’t take for granted the political powers you command and use for the betterment of our people. I want to use this medium to commend you for your unflinching support to our dear Governor Sen Prof Ben Ayade even though we’re not ignorant of the crises that are bothering PDP but in all, we’re blessed with a leader/principal who cares about his people and will always put the interest of Cross Riverians above personal interest. “Even his critics are direct beneficiary of his benevolence, This shows how much of a father and leader Sen Prof Ben Ayade is. He has my support and total loyalty always.

“My desire is to see the health sector improve in all aspect, to see everyone around me grow, to put smiles on the faces of down trodden and underserved, render every necessary help as I can. I won’t call myself a politician and I have no political ambitions. I thank you all for the great support you’ve shown me directly or indirectly. At all cost we must continue to support and trust Sen Prof Ben Ayade while we remain focus and committed to enable us achieve our goals. We must all come together as one big family that we’ve always been under the leadership of our principal Sen Prof Ben Ayade.

Highlight of the visit was the presentation of an award of honor to the honorable commissioner in recognition for her outstanding contributions towards the development of CRS in the health ministry as well as her in-depth zeal and passion to impact positively in the health sector for the overall interest of our dear State.

Kindly Share This Story: