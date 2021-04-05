Killing of security operatives portend danger — Obiano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

Worried by the increasing spate of insecurity which has resulted in the death of many security operatives in Anambra State in recent time, Governor Willie Obiano warned, yesterday, that the development portends great danger.

In a broadcast to the people of the state, Obiano regretted a situation where a town hall meeting hosted by Professor Charles Soludo in his town, Isuofia, was turned into a theatre of war.

The governor said he had been fully briefed by the security agencies, assuring the public that the police and other relevant agencies were continuing investigations into the Isuofia incident and would not relent until the perpetrators were brought to book.

Obiano said: “I have chosen to address the state since the unfortunate incident at Isuofia on the 31st of March 2021, wherein a town hall meeting involving Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo and youths of the town was disrupted by armed men, killing three policemen in the process.

“The gunmen also abducted the State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Hon Emeka Ezenwanne.

“Since the incident and in our usual characteristics, the state security architecture had exerted an extensive effort to ensure the safety of the Commissioner who eventually returned home in the early hours of 4th April 2021.

“As you must already know, one of the attackers was gunned down on the spot on that day while five others were arrested afterwards by the security agencies. Our efforts to the glory of God, have proved not to be in vain!

“I am therefore happy to announce that the Commissioner is unhurt, very stable and in good physical and mental condition. No ransom was demanded and none paid for his release.

“I have also met with him and I am reassured that he is ready to resume duties.

“I must now condemn in its entirety, the violence that is erupting in our dear state and the continued targeting and killing of security forces working here.

“This tendency portends grave danger for the peace and security we have worked so hard to entrench in our dear State. The aftermath of the Endsars protests is still fresh in our minds with the obvious rise in crime rates following a lull in security activities. A repeat of this, we must not allow!

“For this singular reason and in the interest of our collective safety, I hereby urge all stakeholders at all levels of society to call for a stoppage of all forms of aggression against the police and security agencies in Anambra State.

“As a government, we remain committed to the safety and security of all living and doing business in the State and we will do our utmost best to ensure the safety of all.”

