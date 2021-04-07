Kidnappers demand N10m ransom for abducted Chinese nationals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Abductors of Chinese expatriates kidnapped at a gold mining site located at Okepa/Itikan village, Ifewara, Atakumosa West Local Government Area on Monday demanded the sum of N10 million ransom.

Vanguard had reported that Messrs Zhao Jian, 33, and Wen, 50, were kidnapped by gunmen, who invaded the mining site around 4 pm after shooting two of the private guards at the site.

Police spokesperson in Osun State, Yemisi Opalola on Wednesday while featuring on a private radio station, Rave FM talk show in Osogbo disclosed that the gunmen are demanding N10 million for the release of the victims.

She added that though police and other security agents have launched a search and recuse mission into the forest around the villages in the area with a view to securing the release of the two expatriates.

Her words: “We are still trailing the kidnappers, we have not ascertained their identities. But I assure the public that immediately we arrest them we will make their identities known.

“Those kidnappers are demanding ransom and we are still working on ways to rescue the two Chinese expatriates and we will eventually get them released. Since they were abducted by the gunmen, the police, its Tactical section, the Hunters Group of Nigeria, the Joint Task Force(JTF) and the local securities are in the forest trying to locate and rescue the victims.

“The kidnappers have asked for N10 million before they can release the two Chinese expatriates. She pleaded with the general public to help the police with information that will help its men to be more efficient and efficient in securing lives and property in the state.”

Meanwhile, Opalola in a chat with journalists confirmed that one of the injured local guards shot by the kidnappers has died in the hospital. The guard, a local hunter, was said to have been shot after the gunmen had removed the local bulletproof on him.

According to a source, the local guards engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel for over thirty minutes. But they eventually ran out of bullets and one of them was caught. He was tied to a tree, his local bullet removed and was shot several times.

