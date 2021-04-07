Breaking News
Kidnappers demand N10m for release of Chinese miners in Osun – Police

The Police Command in Osun says kidnappers of  two Chinese miners at a gold mine  in Ifewara,  Osun on Monday are demanding for  N10 million as ransom.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Yemisi Opalola, said this on Wednesday while giving update on the kidnapping incident to newsmen in Osogbo.

Opalola explained that  the command was intensifying efforts towards ensuring that the  Chinese nationals were rescued unharmed.

She said the command  was working alongside other security operatives to ensure that the victims were released.

She, however,  urged residents of the state to equally help with credible information on the activities of criminals  in the state.

The  Chinese nationals — Zhao Jian, 33 and Wen, 50 –were abducted on Monday at a mining site in Okepa/Itikan Village, Ifewara, Atakunmosa-West Local Government Area of Osun.

Their abductors were reported to have also shot two  private guards  of the miners who were taken to the hospital for treatment.

