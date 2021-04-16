Keep your mask with you at all times, but not there

Kindly Share This Story:

As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, people have been encouraged to wear a mask to not only protect their own wellbeing, but the wellbeing of others.

As such, many public places like grocery stores, gas stations, and medical facilities require visitors to wear a mask and remain at least six feet away from others. Many medical professionals and government officials recommend always keeping a mask with you even if a restaurant or grocery store does not seem too crowded. It is better to be safe than sorry.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges everyone to prioritize the use of their masks by carrying one at all times to prevent exposure. Keeping an extra mask in your car or in a personal bag ensures you always have one accessible. However, those within the car safety industry do not recommend letting your masks hang from your rearview mirror.

The Dangers of Placing Masks on Rearview Mirrors

Due to the pandemic, seeing a mask dangling from someone’s rearview mirror is quite common. Even though it is convenient when running out, it can still be dangerous because it creates a blind spot in the middle of your windshield, which results in potential danger for other motorists and pedestrians.

According to AAA, a mask that is hanging from your rearview mirror can easily become a safety hazard due to the obstruction of view. Drivers must be able to see anything and everything while driving so they can watch out for signs, pedestrians, wildlife, motorcycles, bikes, or other vehicles. There are several different ways to carry your mask and store it in a safe and easily accessible place rather than the rearview mirror.

AAA released a statement saying, “in a typical city, a motorist encounters as many as 200 different situations per mile. The eyes provide nearly all of the information needed to respond to road conditions, traffic patterns, signals, and signs.” They also stated, “Obstructing this field of vision, even partially, can cause you to miss things that should be seen”.

In many states, drivers are not allowed to have anything hanging from their rearview mirrors while on the road. Masks, pictures, dream catchers, graduation tassels, dice, keychains, decorations, air fresheners, and even handicap placards are illegal in several jurisdictions to have hanging while the car is in motion. Anything that blocks your windshield can easily cost you a ticket or a warning from an officer for obstruction of view. To avoid this safety hazard, you should refrain from placing masks onto your rearview mirror.

Every year in the state of Virginia, police officers conduct countless traffic stops if they believe a driver’s obstruction of view is impaired. According to the Virginia Code §46.2-1054, it is unlawful for any person to drive a motor vehicle on a highway with any object or objects, other than a rearview mirror, sun visor, or other equipment of the motor vehicle approved by the superintendent, suspended from any part of the motor vehicle in such a manner as to obstruct the driver’s clear view of the road through the windshield. Therefore, hanging a protective face mask can result in a traffic violation and charges for distracted driving due to an obstruction of view.

Causes of Distracted Driving

In addition to creating an obstructed view of the road, masks in the rearview mirror also are seen as a visual distraction. Visual distractions are any items that take a driver’s eyes away from the road. These are the most common types of distractions that can result in a serious accident. The constant dangling of a mask could distract a driver from movement outside of their vehicle, risking the chance of a serious accident.

What is worse is that these types of accidents can happen in the blink of an eye, leaving drivers little time to prevent a collision. Five percent of the drivers involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted at the time of the collision, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Distracted driving has claimed the lives of thousands of people in the United States.

The dangers of distracted driving are present, but still preventable. Driving is a task that requires your full attention, so it is best to be aware and always keep your eyes on the road.

“Many accidents each year occur from distracted driving, but the good news is this is easily avoidable through making small decisions every day that become habits.” said Attorney John Cooper of Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers. “Just as you would avoid having your phone nearby while driving, the same goes for your mask. By keeping your field of view and your surroundings clear of distractions, you can help keep both yourself and other drivers safe.”

Distracted driving is one of the top causes of motor vehicle crashes – not only in the state of Virginia, but across the nation as well. Owing to a distracted driver, the United States experiences nearly 8 fatalities every single day. To ensure your safety as well as the safety of others, it is important to be aware of blind spots and avoid all types of distracted driving by paying full attention to your surroundings. Protective masks should not be placed onto your rearview mirror as it obstructs your frontal view and could become a distraction.

Alternative Places to Store Your Protective Masks

Blocking a part of your view with a mask is not worth the potential dangers that can occur on the road. Therefore, you should think about other places in your car to store your face masks.

The glove compartment, center console, cup holder, storage spaces on the car door, an open seat, or even placing your protective mask in your purse, bag, or jacket is a better option than right in front of you while driving. To prevent yourself from being fined, causing a car crash, or risking exposure to COVID-19, do not put your mask on your rearview mirror.

