Katherine Estrella shares her secret to success: Discipline, Determination and Drive

It takes a lot of hard work to achieve a dream. The obstacles are twofold when a person goes to a different country and has to establish a new start and a desired career. Model Katherine Estrella did exactly this and found success.

Estrella came to New York with her dad when she was only 14. She wanted to be a model as she was aware of the income and fame it would bring. She enjoyed modeling as it came naturally to her and didn’t feel like work. When she turned 17, Estrella set out on her own to be a top model. She had a significant advantage being in one of the industry capitals, as New York City is a leading destination for aspiring models.

Quickly becoming a popular dancer in the city’s most iconic clubs, Estrella caught the eye of several musicians. Though she has appeared in countless rap videos, Estrella’s most prominent feature has been the video for French Montana’s “White Dress.” Montana is a Moroccan American artist who was recently signed on to Puff Daddy’s Bad Boy Records.

With this, Estrella’s popularity exploded. She has 2.5 million followers on Instagram and recently launched an OnlyFans page to interact with people directly. She has come a long way since she arrived in America as a teenager with nothing and has built an impressive career from the ground up.

Today, Estrella’s posts show her living it up in hot spots like Mexico, Miami, and Puerto Rico. Her social media accounts are rife with playful photos such as those of her on a jet ski, soaking up the sun, or taking a bite from a gigantic cloud of cotton candy, and her admirers actively engage with her on them. While she is certainly living her best life, it is a life of her own making.

Estrella was not handed her success; she earned it. Crediting discipline, determination, and a relentless drive to get to where she is, Estrella has a born entrepreneur’s characteristics. She also demonstrates that models aren’t just pretty faces but have to put forth a lot of time and effort in order to make it big.

From the Dominican Republic to an in-demand model and social media star is no easy feat. Katherine Estrella is clearly enjoying being at the top of her industry, but she climbed a tall mountain to get there.

