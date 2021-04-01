Kano women now sports lovers because of SWAN ― Pioneer Perm Sec

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Pioneer Permanent Secretary of Kano State Ministry of Sport, Ibrahim Sagagi on Thursday said married women in the state are now in love with sports because of reportage by members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN.

This was also as he said the contributions of the association led to the creation of the state’s ministry of Sport sometime in 2019. Sagagi disclosed this during the launching of the Kano SWAN 2021 almanac and a one day workshop on sports journalism for SWAN Chairmen in the North-west Zone.

He continued when he said the Ministry recorded a lot of achievement under his watch and through the support of the association.

According to him, “I was the first person deployed to the ministry and SWAN has greatly assisted me. I left the ministry after 18 months with 7 departments and about 70 staff. All that was achieved during my short period of stewardship and I relied solely on SWAN. And they assisted towards the formation of that ministry.

“Similarly, our women are now sports fans because of how members of SWAN present their reports. It is very attractive. It attracts all including the women who are now going into sports in Kano State.”

Sagagi commended the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for huge investment in the areas of sport saying the sector is given the much-desired attention which is evident in successes so far recorded in the state.

Earlier, the SWAN Chairman, Zahradeen Sani said the workshop was to keep the journalist update and abreast of happenings around the sports world.

