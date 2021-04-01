Kano LG polls: Court reserves day for judgment over use of PDP logo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

A Kano State High Court has on Thursday reserved date for judgement in a case filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP seeking the sum of N300 million damage against the State Independent Electoral Commission, KANSIEC for the alleged unlawful use of its logo in the ballot papers during the conduct of the last Local Government elections in the state.

The Kano branch of the party led by it Chairman, Shehu Wada Sagagi through its counsel, Bar. Bashir Yusuf Tudun Wuzirchi had approached the court seeking the interpretation of section 221 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and section 89 of Electoral Act and section 7 sub 8 of Kano State Local Government Election Law.

Wuzirchi asked the court to interpret whether a candidate without being sponsored by a party can participate in an election.

He told the court that PDP had earlier informed KANSIEC of their intention not to participate in the election but the Commission went ahead and unlawfully included PDP logo and symbol in the ballot papers without their interest and consent.

The counsel prayed the court to award the sum of N300 million as damage in favour of his client.

Earlier in his response, Counsel to Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, KANSIEC, Barrister, Ibrahim Aliyu Nassarawa filed an application seeking the court to dismiss the suit alleging that the case lacks merit.

Nassarawa noted that the plaintiffs did not suffer any damages adding that the case is dead on arrival.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Ibrahim Musa Karaye, however, ordered the counsel in the suit to submit all the legal authorities they cited in their addresses and thereby reserving a day for the judgment.

Recall that ahead of the recently concluded local government polls in the state, the PDP says it is boycotting the election while another faction of the party insisted on participating in the election whereas the former threatened legal action against use of its logo on the election ballot papers.

Vanguard News Nigeria

