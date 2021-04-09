KANO: KCPC to shutdown down restaurants, bakeries, others without health certificate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Kano State Consumer Protection Council, KCPC has on Friday ordered the immediate closure of all restaurants, bakery homes, drinking water producing companies and other food processing companies operating in the state without health certificate.

The order comes after expiration of a two-week grace period issued to all concerned.

The Acting Managing Director of the Council, Hon. Dr. Baffa Babba Dan’agundi gave the order said it became pertinent in-view of a recent discovery of Hepatitis-B and other dangerous communicable diseases patients working at such restaurants and other places mentioned above.

Dan’agundi in a statement through the Council’s Information Officer, Musbahu Aminu Yakasai said a matching order has been given to its men to clampdown and shut down such premises that are not certified fit to run such business by the State Health Ministry.

“This is to further safeguard the lives and health of the people of the State against contracting diseases as a result of patronizing such business premises,” Dan’agundi however stated.

