Kaduna Police arrest 2 in muslim cemetery with human skulls

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested two men who were caught in a Muslim cemetery with a number of human skulls.

ASP Mohammed Jalige, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna state, said on Saturday that the suspected ritualists were caught in possession of a hoe, a local instrument that could be used for exhuming graves.

According to Jalige, on the 23rd April 2021 at about 2130hrs, the state police command received a distress call through DPO Kakuri, Kaduna that some people were sighted at the Muslim graveyard at Kudenden and were suspected to be carrying out a heinous act.

He said, “on getting the report, Operatives were immediately dispatched to the area where they succeeded in apprehending the following persons; (1) Abdulaziz Jimoh ‘M’ 68yrs of Zaki Close, Kabala West Kaduna, and (2) Mohammed Isa ‘M’ 30yrs of the same address.”

“Recovered in the possession of the said persons were a hoe and some human skulls.”

He said investigation into the incident was ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court on completion of the investigation.

“The command is still soliciting for prompt information on any suspicious person or group to enable it tackle the activities of the men of the underworld,” he said.

