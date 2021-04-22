JUSUN strike may cause little hardship ― Lawyers

Kindly Share This Story:

Some Lagos-based lawyers say the ongoing strike by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) may create little hardship for young ones who depend on salaries.

They made their views known in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

The lawyers, however, said the outcome of the strike would be beneficial to the legal profession.

They appealed to law firms to bear the hardship with wisdom and use their reserve to cushion the effect of the strike.

According to Mr Bayo Akinlade, a lawyer and Convener of a group, Fight Against Corruption in the Judiciary, most lawyers whose main practice is litigation will feel the brunt of the strike on their livelihood.

Akinlade, however, said the strike was necessary because its outcome would certainly impact positively on the legal profession and on litigation lawyer’s income.

Mr Chris Ayiyi, Principal Partner, Ayiyi Chambers, Apapa, said the hardship of the strike would be felt not only by lawyers but the society at large because “the court room is the hope of a common man.

“Imagine those awaiting trial that are yet to perfect their bail, or those that need court order to retrieve their money in the bank or those processing documents for possession of their property.

“Police cannot get warrant of arrest if their letter of invitation is not honoured.

“In spite of all these, we need a working state not a failed state, the three arms of government should work independently,” Ayiyi said.

Mr Valentino Buoro, Principal Partner, Forwarder Law firm, said lawyers would bear the pains of legal challenges to achieve their desire for a better judiciary.

“Once there is independence of the judiciary, everybody including the politicians who are holding back today will benefit from it.

“It is unfortunate that some young lawyers who depend only on salaries may suffer from the strike but some reserved revenue may be used to cushion the effect of the period.

“This is one agenda that must be achieved and I commend the management of the Nigerian Bar Association, the current executives that for the first time, Nigerian lawyers stood up as one body to prove a point,” Buoro said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: