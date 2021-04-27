JUSUN apologises to Ngige for unfriendly labour conduct

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The striking Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, has tendered an unreserved apology to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige over the alleged ‘unfriendly’ labour approach it adopted at the April 20, 2021 conciliation meeting.

The apology according to a statement issued by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Mr Charles Akpan was contained in a letter to the Minister, dated April 26, 2021, and signed by JUSUN General Secretary, I. M. Adetola

The union urged Ngige to continue with the conciliation geared towards the amicable resolution of the strike.

Recall that the striking JUSUN and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, had last week walked out of the Minister at a scheduled meeting after they waited for the Minister for about two hours without seeing him.

The situation generated bad blood between the unions and the labour ministry which in turn affected the ongoing conciliation by the Minister.

However, JUSUN’s apology letter read: “Sir, information has reached our union that the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment has expressed dissatisfaction with the way JUSUN members left your conference room on Tuesday, 20th April 2021.

“JUSUN wishes to put it on record that many of our members at the conciliation meeting are Muslims and were fasting on the day in question. Having stayed for about two hours without any communication from any quarter of the Ministry, JUSUN members agitating and complaining that they needed to go and break their fast, we had to leave.

“All other things put aside, JUSUN commends and appreciates the role of the Ministry of Labour in ensuring peaceful relations at workplace, in the case of JUSUN by trying to ensure a good environment for justice to all Nigerians.

“Therefore, JUSUN appreciates the Honourable Minister and the stakeholders for their commitment towards the resolution of the points in dispute with the judiciary workers for Nigeria to move forward.

“Therefore, we sincerely urge the Honourable Minister to continue with the conciliation meetings, which you have commenced. We are all concerned about the good of Nigeria and all annoyance should not be carried too far and be allowed to derail us.

“As a result, JUSUN hereby tenders her unreserved apology to you and wherever you are hurt.”

The statement further said that the “Minister has already accepted the apology and a new date for continuation of the conciliation will be communicated shortly to all relevant stakeholders.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

