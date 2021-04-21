Breaking News
Just In: Gbajabiamila swears in Ebisike for Aba Federal Constituency

On 12:14 pmIn Newsby
Gbajabiamila, 2021 budget
Gbajabiamila

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has sworn in Hon. Chimaobi Ebisike as a member representing Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency of Abia State.

Ebisike was recently elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He replaced late Ossy Prestige who hitherto was a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

It will be recalled that the House held a valedictory session in honour of late Prestige on Tuesday.

Ebisike’s inauguration was witnessed by the Speaker Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji, the PDP State Chairman and a host of other friends and well-wishers.

