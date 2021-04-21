Jonathan commiserates with Chadians over death of President Derby

Kindly Share This Story:

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has commiserated with Chadian people over the death of their President, Idriss Derby.

Jonathan, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, described Derby as a leader who made considerable contributions to stabilise the Sahel region and bring peace to the continent.

The former president said he was saddened by the sudden death of Derby.

He said that as a leader, Derby made great efforts to stabilise the Sahel Region and bring peace to the continent.

“Through the Multinational Joint Task Force, the late President Dérby, and the Republic of Chad, partnered with Nigeria and our neighbours to address issues of terrorism and other challenges affecting the Lake Chad Region.

“He played a prominent role on the African continent, and his chairmanship of the African Union, saw the progress of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, which the Republic of Chad ratified under his leadership.

“I will remember him for the role he played in helping our two nations build positive cooperation that mutually benefited our people; and his death is mourned,” Jonathan said.

He further prayed for the government and people of the Republic of Chad, and for peace, progress and prosperity of the country. (NAN)

