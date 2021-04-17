Jeers as Bobby Brown accuses daughter’s boyfriend of killing her, Whitney Houston

Kindly Share This Story:

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

It’s a story of Bobby Brown and many deaths. The ex -wife Whitney Houston was first to die. Then her daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown followed in similar circumstance. Nick Gordon, boyfriend to Kristina also died. Bobby Brown Jr, his son died, too.

And few days ago when singer Bobby Brown spoke on these deaths his emotional outburst on the loss of his ex-wife, Whitney Houston and children sparked a controversy on social media with many fans pointing accusing fingers at the singer, while some others commended him for speaking out.

Brown had in an interview said that he believed Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend, Nick Gordon “definitely” provided the drugs that ultimately killed the two Houstons.

In an episode of “Red Table Talk” published on Facebook during the week, Brown was asked point-blank if he believed there was “foul play” involved in Houston’s death. In February 2012, Houston, 48, was found dead in a bathtub in the Beverly Hills Hilton hotel. Her death was said to be an accident.

Houston’s daughter with Brown, Bobbi Kristina, was also found dead in a bathtub in January 2015 “tragic circumstances that eerily mirrored her mother’s death,” as “Red Table Talk” host Jada Pinkett Smith put it. She died after several months in a coma, at the age of 22.

On “Red Table Talk,” Brown said he believed that Bobbi Kristina’s former boyfriend Nick Gordon, who was found liable for her death in a civil case, had a role to play in Houston’s death as well.

Gordon also died last year from a heroin overdose, at the age of 30.

“He was the only one there with both situations, with my ex-wife and with my daughter, and they both died the same way,” Brown told Pinkett Smith and her co-hosts, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith.

Smith went on to ask Brown candidly if he believed Gordon “killed Whitney.”

“I believe so,” Brown said.

Asked to elaborate, Brown said he believed Gordon provided both Houston and Bobbi Kristina with drugs that led to their deaths.

“This is my opinion of who I think this young man was,” he said. “Being around my daughter and being around my ex-wife, I think he was more so a provider of, you know, party favours.”

Brown said he’d been planning to confront Gordon about his theories, but “never got a chance to.”

The 52-year-old singer also said he didn’t know about Gordon’s alleged physical abuse of Bobbi Kristina until after she died, which he says was “the hard part.”

“I didn’t see it and she didn’t tell me about it,” Brown said, adding that he and his daughter didn’t spend as much time together after Houston’s death as maybe they should have.

Brown said his daughter was supposed to visit him two days after she was found in the bathtub. “If I could just get those two days back, she’d still be here, because I would have found out what was going on to do something about it,” he said.

Meanwhile, since the interview went viral on social media, many fans have slammed Brown for being responsible for the death of Houston and her daughter, just as others have exonerated him from the tragic end of his ex-wife.

One of those that slammed Brown, kass_doingme opined that Whitney Houston was responsible for her own death, not Nick Gordon.

“So… Nick Gordon was responsible for Whitney’s death? Ummm no. Whitney was responsible for her own death. She was doing drugs way before Nick was born! And if someone is to blame for his daughter’s death, blame Whitney and Bobby for that one,” the fan reacted.

Another fan, thee.rickgrimes said he has no respect for Brown. “No respect for this man. Spit in Whitney Houstons face? Trash. Couldn’t even be a father. I am sympathetic for your losses (And the rest of the world who grieve)but No respect,” the fan snapped.

Titaniusmaximus said “It’s time to take some responsibility, your whole family is dead by overdoses. Where were you?”

However, describing Brown’s interview as ‘a great one’, ajlivingthegrace wondered why everyone was pointing accusing fingers at Brown, saying “I am sure he has regrets just like we all have in our personal life.”

“Why are some folks judging Bobby, yes he is not perfect and who is? He loves his family just like any of us. He has a good woman in Alicia and Bobby will live long. He is real strong man born and destined to be a star. God will see him through his toughest period,” she added.

For ashley.ciaraa, Brown is the world strongest man. “He’s been through so much and is still going. Love this guy,” she stated.

Gordon’s death last year brought to a conclusion one of Hollywood’s most drama-filled tales, which saw not only the loss of one of music’s biggest stars, but also cast that star’s daughter as an heir to the demons that plagued both her parents. And at the center of the tragedy stood Nick Gordon, who was viewed by many as a man who did more harm than good.

Vanguard News Nigeria

