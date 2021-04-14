Itsekiri Public Affairs committee hails emergence of Olu designate

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

A United kingdom based Itsekiri Public Affairs committee, IPAC, has hailed the emergence of Prince Tsola Emiko as Olu designate.

A statement released by Mr Adrian Edema urged Itsekiri to unite for the common good of Itsekiri nation.

“We want to congratulate the entire Itsekiri people and kingdom of Iwere for having an Olu designate in the person of Omoba Tsola Emiko. It took over three months getting to this point. During these months it’s only natural to see the emergence of conflict.

There is no way we could have avoided conflict in totality to get to where we are now. The selection of Omoba Tsola Emiko should be used as a rally point for unity.”, the group said

“ He is very popular among the itsekiri people and the Warri Royal Family. It’s time for all factions to come together and work for true unity. Prince Tsola once said “The forest is made up of different animals”. That is an undeniable truth. It’s different set of people that make up a community. Everyone of us can work for our common good.

At this point let all of our aggrieved brothers and sisters sheathe their sword and look to how we can work positively for the betterment of Itsekiri nation”, the group said.

