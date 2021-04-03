Breaking News
Translate

Itsekiri nation slates crucial meeting for Monday in Ode Itsekiri

On 9:05 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Photo from Steemit.com

By Jimitota Onoyume

A meeting of  Itsekiri sons and daughters has been slated for Monday, April 5th at the ancestral home of  Itsekiri nation, Ode Itsekiri ( Big Warri), in  Warri south local government area, Delta state A statement signed by the Iyatsere of Warri kingdom  and Acting Chairman, Warri council of Chiefs and the Olu’s Advisory council,  Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe  said the meeting would hold at 10am.

The statement was silent on the agenda. When his attention was drawn to it, Chief Amatserunleghe  said  an agenda may not be too necessary.

“We don’t need to put an agenda. It is a traditional meeting “, he said.

READ ALSO: New York based Nigerian Artist set to release fifth studio album

Meantime, Vanguard gathered that the  meeting  would  acquaint Itsekiri nation on developments in the kingdom.

The statement further urged all Itsekiri sons and daughters to endeavor to attend, describing it as an important convocation .

The statement  announcing the meeting reads:

“Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Itsekiri General Assembly will converge at Ode-Itsekiri (Big Warri) as follows: Date: Monday April 5th, 2021. Venue: Aghofen, Olu’s Palace, Ode-Itsekiri at 10am. All Itsekiri sons and daughters world wide are cordially invited to this very important convocation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!