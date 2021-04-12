It’s Essential To Empower Nigerian Women, Other Marginalised Demographics- Keizy Sugarh

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian branch of transnational justice-seeking network, Accountability Lab, has announced a programme dedicated to empowering select Nigerian women and individuals from marginalized communities through its “Voice Inclusion Project”, aimed at making women and marginalized individuals stronger citizens, by equipping them with useful resources to demand accountability and just institutions.

The goal of ‘Voice Inclusion’ will be aimed at fostering multi-stakeholder dialogues and town hall engagements with public officials in states like Imo, Kaduna, and the FCT as well as generating a feedback mechanism that connects the newly-mentored active citizens with their accountable government officials.

Understanding that music is the instinctive cultural language of Nigeria, the Accountability Lab Nigeria team plans to court the participation of young people, women, and physically-challenged people by using a three-song peak that speaks to different parts of the marginalised experience.

READ ALSO:

On the E.P. titled Daughters of Gaia, Keizy Sugarh brings the wily determination of people living with marginalisation, detailing their story with grace while Delia, and Nanya Ijeh brings pathos and soul to their songs.

On Nanya’s song Young Bold & Free, she’s encouraging young people to join the process of delivering a more inclusive Nigeria, asking them to run for political offices as well as become part of the broader political debates that need their attention.

In her song ‘She be woman’, Keizy Sugarh tackles discrimination against women in its potent chorus while her bars focus on drumming in the awareness that women aren’t second-class citizens while Delia’s soulful number brings a number to the number of Nigerians living with some form of physical disability, detailing the challenges they live with and encouraging lawmakers to implement an act to protect their rights to dignity and economic empowerment.

The Voice Inclusion Project will use a number of digital tools in its work, while a rigorous medium of tracking the conversations that ensue between government officials and citizens is tracked and reported as well as trying to motivate community-serving goals and pledges.

Kindly Share This Story: