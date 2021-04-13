Breaking News
It’s been 10 years since Game of Thrones: here’s where to watch it online

On 12:59 pm
It’s been a decade since the first episode of Game of Thrones came to our screens and HBO is celebrating with a month-long #MaraThrone. Marathon, get it? Here in Africa, if you want to re-watch the epic fantasy series, there’s only one place to find all eight seasons: Showmax.

If this is your first time watching Game of Thrones, settle in for 73 action-packed episodes of vengeful kings and queens, dire wolves, white walkers, and a red wedding. It’s all going down in Westeros.

To celebrate the Iron Anniversary, Showmax has a two-part special.

The Game of Thrones Reunion Hosted by Conan O’Brien

Stream the cast reunion hosted by the legendary Conan O’Brien, featuring fan favorites like Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Jason Momoa, and more. This will get you in your feels, we promise.

More extras for the superfans

Stream Game of Thrones: The Last Watch and Game of Thrones: Behind the Scenes, both focus on the filming of the final season.

HBO also has a Game of Thrones spin-off in production, It’s called House of the Dragon and begins filming next year.

What are you waiting for? Head to Westeros now!.

