ITF reviews operations as DG warns erring staff against sabotage

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, Sir Joseph Ari has sounded a note of warning to some officers of the Fund who have the tendency to collude with some employers of labour to defraud the organization to desist from such as appropriate sanctions will be applied to those found wanting.

Equally, the DG also cautioned those involved in acts of indiscipline, absenteeism, insubordination and other misconducts that are inimical to the progress of the organization to turn a new leaf.

Ari who spoke on Wednesday at the ITF headquarters in Jos during the 2020 Annual Performance Review meeting with theme: “Empowering the nation’s human capital for prosperity,” acknowledged that the organization did not perform optimally in several of the key mandates like training and task all staff to be up and doing and ensure lasting solutions are found to the problems identified.

He said, “Although one may conclude that we performed reasonably given the challenging circumstances, we may be glossing over the fact that we have not performed optimally in several of our key activities for some time now. One area is our performance in the area of training, which is our main mandate. This meeting is therefore crucial and quite timely as it provides us with the opportunity to thoroughly address this issue to find lasting solutions.

READ ALSO:

“I wish to address the issue of indiscipline, although discipline has improved from reports that I have received, it must be completely stamped out. Incidents of absenteeism, insubordination and similar misconducts should not be treated with levity. Where it is discovered that any member of the workforce is engaged in activities inimical to its progress and development, appropriate sanctions will be applied in all cases.

“Closely related to this is the tendency for some officers to collude with some employers of labour to defraud the Fund… I need not remind you that you have to be 100% loyal to the ITF in view of the fact that whatever false information that you circulate about the organization will have adverse effects on its very existence. I need not remind you that we have a duty of care and responsibility to protect the ITF and work towards achieving its corporate goals. Anything short of this will not be considered good enough.”

Kindly Share This Story: