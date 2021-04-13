Isoko By-election: NRM candidate, Omovevah congratulates Ogbimi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, OZORO

CANDIDATE of National Rescue Movement, NRM, in the just concluded House of Assembly bye-election for Isoko North constituency, Delta State, Comrade Moses Akpoghene Omovevah has congratulated Mr Jude Ogbimi of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on his victory at the polls.

Reacting to the outcome of the election, Omovevah, reiterated that Ogbimi’s victory was a clear indication that the electorates voted for the candidate of their choice.

Describing the election as free and fair, he noted that, “all through the local government, there was no record of ballot materials snatching or any form of electoral malpractice and this shows that, the electorates are well abreast with the election rules and they have voted in their preferred candidate.

“On behalf of all other candidates that contested the election, I congratulate Jude Ogbimi. His victory at the poll is clear because the election was free and fair. I and my colleagues will join hands with Jude Omena Ogbimi to help move the Constituency to greater heights.”

