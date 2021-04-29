Islamic cleric, Sheikh Alfulaany, offers scholarship to teenage sexual abuse victims

Kindly Share This Story:

A popular Islamic cleric and founder, Sebilu Nnajat TV, Sheikh Hammed Olanrewaju Alfulaany, has offered scholarships to two sexually abused under-aged girls who were sexually molested by their parents.

The victims (names withheld) were allegedly sexually assaulted by their fathers in Meiran, and Epe respectively before they were rescued by Lady of Africa Foundation.

The organisation reported the matter to the police and the fathers were arrested. The case is presently in court.

Upon hearing the plights of the victims, the business mogul offered to sponsor their education to University level and promised to take care of their feeding and daily expenses.

Elated Founder and National Coordinator of the Foundation, Princess Oluwabukola Fasuyi, expressed gratitude to the cleric for coming to the aid of the victims, and urged other philanthropists to follow suit by coming to the assistance of the Foundation in providing succour to the needy.

Apart from the victims, the business mogul also offered scholarships to a 22year old Barakat Hassan and her 24-year-old sister, Azeezat, who were abandoned by their mother for 22 years after she packed out of her matrimonial home.

Their situation became worst after the death of their father, as they had no one to take care of them.

Barakat lost her sight in the process, placing a heavy burden on her sister to fend for both of them.

Their plight was brought to the attention of the philanthropist who offered to foot the medical bill of Barakat running into millions of naira. She is presently receiving medical attention in one of the top hospitals in Lagos.

The two sisters have also been given accommodation by the philanthropist and are on the verge of enrolling in school.

While eulogising the philanthropic gesture of Sheikh Alfulaany, Princess Oluwabukola said the philanthropist has demonstrated there should be no religious or ethnic biases towards helping the needy, adding such gestures should be emulated by every Nigerian.

She called on International community, government and well-to-do Nigerians to support Sheikh Alfulaany in his philanthropic gesture as well as come to the aid of Lady of Africa Foundation in its quest to give back to the society.

