IP Institute holds symposium to Mark World Intellectual Property Day

The Intellectual Property Institute Nigeria says it would join the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to mark the 2021 World Intellectual Property Day with the theme: “SMEs: Bringing Your Ideas to Market”.

IPIN Director, Mr. Damilola Amore said the global event would be marked with a symposium on Monday, 26th April via Zoom.

He added that the event which would be marked all over the world will focus on helping small and medium scale businesses grow their intellectual assets.

He said speakers at the event would discuss ways in which Nigerian Businesses can benefit from and protect their Intellectual Property.

The Intellectual Property Institute Nigeria is dedicated to the promotion of intellectual property, intellectual capital and the creative industry.

Amore “The event will hold at 11:00 AM on Monday, 26th April, 2021 on Zoom with ID: 853 9833 0065 and Passcode: WIPD2021”.

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, the Director General, National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Dr. Dan-Azumi Mohammed Ibrahim are expected to attend the event.

The speakers include former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Abuja and an IP Lawyer, Mr. Folarin Aluko, Founder and Head, Engineer at Caya Productions, Melissa Ibrahim and the Lead Talent Manager at Hyers Elite Athletes & Talents (HEAT) Limited, Mr. Basorun Aderoju.

According to him “The event is supported by Trumann Rockwood Solicitors, Borrow To Own Concepts Limited, (Abuja’s No. 1 pay-small-small retail company, Caya Productions (an award-winning boutique audio post-production & recording studio in Wuse 2, Abuja) and ProEdge Events.

