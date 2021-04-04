INVITATION TO SUPER EAGLES TEAM A: Rohr places more hurdles for home-based players

Kindly Share This Story:

Although Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed satisfaction with the performance of the three home-based players invited to the Super Eagles squad that defeated Benin and Lesotho, namely goalkeeper John Noble, Anayo Iwuala (both Enyimba), and Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors), he has said that invitations would only be extended to home-based players who must prove their mettle in the CHAN Eagles.

Only exciting winger Iwuala was handed game time, albeit off the bench, in the matches against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho. While Noble was named in the original 24-man roster, Iwuala and Adeleke were handed late call-ups after Sadiq Umar and Kenneth Omeruo were blocked from reporting for international duty due to coronavirus concerns.

“We brought Enyimba players because I saw them they are good players and Iwuala could play twice even,” Rohr stated. “In the first match he came in, I think a lot of people were surprised because he played already.”

“Normally in the CHAN team, playing the best local players, it’s very difficult for them to come to our A team but now with the special circumstances for traveling restrictions, we had the opportunity to bring in some local players.

“The two other ones also in the training gave us a good impression, so let’s see what can happen. These three players are very interesting for the CHAN team and the coach will prepare the team for the next competition.”

“Everybody wants to see the local players but they have to show something before in the CHAN team, it is very important that we can have this young CHAN team to see the best ones and to give them eventually a chance.”

Nigeria did not qualify for the 2020 African Nations Championship held in Cameroon earlier this year.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: