Invest in Regulated Lottery Schemes, NLTF tasks Nigerians

Nigerians have been urged to invest and engage in regulated lottery schemes to attract overall development in the country.

Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund, NLTF, Bello Maigari, gave the admonition last Thursday in Abuja, at the official handover of vital medical equipment to New-Karu Primary Health Care Clinic, Nasarawa state.

He noted that investment in regulated lottery schemes affords individuals the opportunity to contribute to national development.

He said: “As we speak, the lottery industry is worth over two trillion Naira. We have Co-lottery operators, sports gaming, mobile lottery operations, and even promotional lottery undertaken by multinationals such as Dangote, PZ, Nestle, and so on. The telecom sector carry out mobile lottery and that also is a huge segment of the market”, he stated.

He also disclosed that the provision of medical equipment to under-resourced communities across the country by NLTF is part of its corporate social responsibility.

According to him, “items donated include, digital X-ray machine, colored ultrasound machine, kidney disc, HIV kits, delivery kits, genotype machine, wheelchair, suction machine, among others.

“This occasion represents another significant milestone in the funding of lottery good causes in the country and is one that resonates in the entire lottery industry.

“The items donated are of intense value and are part of the strategy set up the NLTF board to ensure that every Nigeria receives the best healthcare.

“It is evident we are facing an enormous health crisis in recent history, not only one occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic which had escalated demand for healthcare services globally, travels to other jurisdictions for medication is also increasingly becoming difficult due to restrictions and tighter traveling protocols.

“This type of intervention, which would go round the country is one step taken by the board to ensure that we are prepared for this pandemic and also any other health challenge that might arise in future.”

Maigari, while noting that there was no better time to improve the nation’s healthcare system, said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari recognizes the importance of the lottery as a vehicle in enhancing the social wellbeing of its citizenry.

The Etsu Karu, and Dr. Luka Baba, who spoke on behalf of the community, applauded the NLTF for the kind gesture.

They noted that the medical items would alleviate the problem of residents of Karu and surrounding communities, who they say travel far distances to access quality health care services.

