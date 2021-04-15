International Society of Diplomats appoints Sowemimo Abiodun as Special Attaché in Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

International Society of Diplomats appoints Nigerian Tech Innovator (AMB) Dr. Sowemimo Abiodun. FIMC, CMC, ICMI as the Special Attaché Innovation, Internet & Technical Committee for Africa.

This remarkable appointment is a well-deserving one for (AMB) Dr. Sowemimo who currently sits as the Chairperson/President, Africa Chamber of Innovation, Internet Governance & Digital Inclusion. The appointment is stated to stand for a duration of two (2) years subjected to renewal for another Two years as contained in the letter.

We know that this appointment is only one of many the future will bring as the multiple award-winning internet entrepreneur keeps holding strong to his words on putting Africa at the forefront of the global economy & protecting our cyberspace.

