Instagram star Jimmy Smacks believes in living in the present rather than stressing over the future

In the past, faking it was very easy. Now, the resources required to fake living that large life are scarce. It was easy for one to hire items such as clothes, shoes, houses, or in other cases, cars. Now, even hiring is more expensive since it affected a lot of companies with the pandemic. Even as a person, some people have been forced to cut down on their costs. Instagram star Jimmy Smacks believes that people should invest more in living in the present.

Invest more in appreciating what you already have. So many people have drowned in a world of depression since they have focused and poured all their time into impressing other people. This has led them to have less time for themselves, working so hard to prove to people that they can afford the expensive life of tomorrow. Eventually, they fall deep into debt. Now that they have loans, no one wants to help or bail them out on their struggle. Extreme cases of suicide have come up because of this forced living.

It is important that you appreciate the life you have. If you dwell too much on getting things right for the future, you will lose the taste of self-appreciation in yourself. Life is full of challenges, but that does not mean that you shouldn’t treat yourself once in a while. If you are a brand, remember that some people are looking up to you. Ensure you are not selling sadness.

Put more focus on your current state. Watch things change around you. Just like Jimmy Smacks, you will find a reason to look forward to facing the next day.

