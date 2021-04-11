Instagram star Diamond Washington urges fans not to neglect health in COVID-times

Kindly Share This Story:

The coronavirus pandemic has been a devastating one for most of the world. While some people had the privilege of continuing their work from home, many struggled to meet the basic needs. In such times, some influencers and celebrities stepped forward and lent a helping hand. One among them is Instagram star Diamond Washington. Here, the social media personality discusses her endeavors.

Washington is a model and a self-made millionaire based in the U.S.A. She made her career through platforms like Instagram and subscription-based platform OnlyFans. However, she stands out from the crowd with her community service and philanthropic acts, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Offline and online, this online phenomenon has been using her voice and platform to spread the word about the pandemic and personal health. “I have a following online, and I want to use that for the greater good, many people just don’t know how they can make a positive impact by making small changes every day,” she adds.

Over the past few months, she has contributed over $ 18,000 to benefit single mothers, homeless citizens, and the underprivileged sectors of society. “I want to give back to my community, and to all those struggling during such difficult times,” she says. Her vision is to include more and more people for the betterment of society.

The pandemic has opened everyone’s eyes in terms of personal and community hygiene. Believing in oneself, and having confidence and courage are difficult, but Diamond Washington is one woman who has shown how far one can go if one can accomplish their goals. Through the pandemic, voices like hers need to be heard, implementing the right healthy changes for a better future.

