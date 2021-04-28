INSECURITY: We must be united like never before, Youth leader tells Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

*Urges state governors to emulate Yahaya Bello’s security strategy

By Arogbonlo Israel

The Pan- African Youth Union, PYU, Commissioner for Youth Political Participation, Oladele Nihi, has appealed to Nigerians, most especially the youth strata, to stay calm and law abiding amid the rising security challenges and social unrest in the country.

The youth commissioner in a statement signed on Wednesday, April 28, admonished fellow countrymen to be optimistic and focused, especially as every security breach in the country are being put in check.

The statement partly reads;

“The situation though worrisome as the youth are mostly vulnerable to this menace across the federation. I am appealing to the Nigerian Government to intensify the National Security Strategy so as to combat these challenges.

“We as youths must remain united and focused more than before, with the understanding that the time for youth libration is near. Our strength is in our population, our power through voting should reflect in the general elections come 2023.”

In his closing remarks, Oladele Nihi urged other State Governors and the Federal Executive Council to consider the activities of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, in combating security challenges adding that “Yahaya Bello’s approach has proven to be effective, and replication worthy”.

Recall there have been rising security loopholes in the country, especially in Southeast region where in the space of 2 months, over 6 police stations have been attacked and burnt down, and some security personnel killed in Imo and the surrounding states.

The house of the Imo state Governor has also been torched.

Recently, the palace of a traditional ruler in Anambra was also attacked by gunmen allegedly said to be ESN members.

However, the group had since denied being part of the attacks.

