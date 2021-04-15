Insecurity: Submit self to God ― Imo Baptist president tells church leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

The Imo Baptist Conference President and Pastor of the newly inaugurated Graceland Baptist Church in Owerri, Mr. Uzoma Uzoeshi, called on church leaders to submit themselves genuinely to God.

Uzoeshi spoke to Vanguard in Owerri, on the recent wave of insecurity in Igboland, during the official opening of Graceland Baptist Church at Egbeada in Owerri.

He said that his call for church leaders to submit themselves to God, was for them to win more souls for God, in order to have peace and tranquillity in Igboland.

He said: “The kingdom of God needs support, church planting is beckoning on people to come and support the kingdom of God. Particularly the Baptist work in Igboland.

“Planting of churches play a significant role particularly, where the vision and aim is not for profiteering because when churches are planted, souls are won the bad people who disobey and who are not good in obeying the constitution and living up to their civic responsibility are captured and their souls are won.”

“With this, there would peace in the land, there would be tranquillity in the land. The church is confused in this insecurity because people who are also part of the church leaders have not given their life genuinely to God.

“And again the church is now politicised instead of the church transforming them, they are now transforming the church. There is a need for us to preach genuine repentance, the genuine establishment of the church. Christianity is for peace and where there is Christianity there will not be insecurity,” Uzoechi said.

