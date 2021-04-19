INSECURITY: Onuesoke blasts Buhari, says Nigeria hanging on a thread

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

A former Delta State Governorship aspirant and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, Monday, lampooned President Muhammadu Buhari over the high rate of insecurity, unemployment and disregard for Nigeria’s constitution, lamenting that Nigeria was hanging on a thread.

Onuesoke who stated this while chatting with newsmen at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, said Nigeria was at a crossroad.

Saying the country was gasping for breath from all indications of her National life, he said; “from all indices and parameters, it is obvious and even glaring to the blind that Nigeria is at a crossroad and hanging on a thread.

“The worsening security situation, hyper-geometric inflation rate, free-falling naira, capital flight, quadruple-rising unemployment rate, FDI shortfall, flagrant disregard for the constitution and brazen corruption by the Buhari-led government has become the new normal in our national life.

“Lack of focus and policy flip-flops has put our economy in jeopardy and in a state of comatose. Failure by the Buhari-led government to curb and tackle the security situation in the country has led to desolation, despair and fear among citizens who can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed since the government has become helpless in securing their lives and properties.

“This government has polarized Nigeria along ethnic and religious line; never has this country been divided across ethnic and religious line like we have today under this government whose hallmark is built on the basis of nepotism and ethnicism, not forgetting that we currently have a known terrorist apologist as a member of the federal cabinet as the head of a very sensitive government office.

“It is not surprising that Nigeria has become the world headquarters for extreme poverty and country with the highest unemployment population within a space of five years of this government whose only aspiration and agenda is to pursue and encourage policies and programs that tend to divide us as people.

“The economy has been so bastardized to the point that we have resorted to the printing of naira notes to augment government expense.

“We are in a much worse situation, and you can see today that ordinary Nigerians are bearing the brunt in form of high price for even the smallest of commodity”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

