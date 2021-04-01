Insecurity: NYSC wants deployment of more troops to orientation camps

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has called for deployment of more troops to its Orientation Camps nationwide in view of the growing security challenges.

The Chairman, Governing Board of NYSC, Amb. Fatima Abubakar made the call when she led members of the board on a courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru on Thursday in Abuja.

She said the call for more deployment was as a result of the growing sizes of the camps and the nature of the current security environment.

The board chairman also called for collaboration between NYSC and the army to the safety of corps members during elections.

“We are pleading that you beef up troops at the NYSC camps because the camps have become so large these days.

“In a particular camp, sometimes we have more than 1,000 young men and women during orientation and we don’t have enough troops, especially because of the growing insecurity.

“Constantly, we are scared and we hope that nothing like that will happen around our camps but we are pleading for beef up of troops around our orientation camps.

ALSO READ: FG to explore opportunities in Potato Value Chain

“We are also asking for collaboration between army and the scheme in areas of capacity and human resource building.

“We also hope that the army can teach safety and escape drills to corps members and staff on issues of safety and security in the unfortunate event of an attack during and after orientation programme,” she said.

Abubakar said that the Nigerian army, being the second major stakeholder in the NYSC scheme, had continued to play its statutory role by sending commandants to man NYSC camps.

She commended the army for the provision of limited training and security to corps members during orientation camps and national assignments such as elections.

Abubakar also commended the army for providing accommodation for corps members across barracks.

Responding, the Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru, commended the scheme for the continuous effort to inculcate discipline in youths by instilling in them the attitude of loyal service to the nation.

Attahiru assured the Corps that the Nigerian Army would continue to ensure adequate security for all members during orientation camps, primary assignments and other national duties.

He urged the board to include national patriotism and entrepreneurship into its programmes to give youths more advantage.

“I assure you of the Nigerian Army’s continued support for NYSC in the areas of provision of suitable and qualified commandants, instructors and soldiers during orientation camps as well as security to corps members in camps and in their areas of assignments.

“I, therefore, encourage NYSC to include in its programmes subjects on patriotism and entrepreneurial skills which will go a long way in enhancing development,” he said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: