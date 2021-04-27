INSECURITY: Nursing mother, 8 others kidnapped in Ogbomoso

Kindly Share This Story:

Sunday Igboho escapes, as gunmen attack Ibadan residence

Attackers tried to set residence ablaze, says aide

Attack beyond reasoning —YCE

Police, hunters comb Osun forests, as gunmen kidnap 3 travellers

Abducted APC stalwart regains freedom

Convene Yoruba leadership meeting, Afenifere tasks Alaafin, Ooni

By Dapo Akinrefon, Ola Ajayi, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Deola Badru & Shina Abubakar

THERE was tension in Oyo State as bandits, yesterday, abducted a family of eight, including a nursing mother, at a hotel in Ajaawa, Ogbomoso, in Ogo Oluwa Local Government Area of the state, just as some gunmen, again, attempted to attack Yoruba freedom fighter, Mr. Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, in his Soka residence, Ibadan.

This came on a day a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Ebenezer Busuyi, who was kidnapped last week Thursday, regained his freedom after payment of a ransom.

Meanwhile, the Afenifere Renewal Group, ARG, yesterday, urged traditional rulers in the South-West, especially the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, to convene a Yoruba Leaders’ of Thought meeting to tackle the insecurity and unemployment challenges facing the region.

Bandits kidnap nursing mother, 8 others in Ogbomoso

The victims, including a hotelier, Mr. Olukunle Oyedokun, his wife, Juliana, and seven others were kidnapped around 10pm on Saturday.

Confirming the story, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, said it was true that some people were kidnapped but could not disclose the number of those abducted.

Osifeso said: “Yes, I’m aware that a hotel was attacked at Ajaawa, where the abduction of some people took place. Our men are actively on the trail of the abductors. Investigations are ongoing.”

A source, who gave vivid details of the abduction, told Vanguard that apart from kidnapping the hotelier and his wife, who is a nursing mother, the brother’s wife, Julianah Oyedokun, and her 10-year-old son, John Omoriyeba, and her daughter, six-year-old Adesewa; another Oyedokun’s child, Oluwajuwonlo, and a guest in the hotel were abducted by the bandits.

The source said the hoodlums stormed the hotel, which is behind CAC Primary School, Lagbedu Road, Ogbomoso, around 10pm.

Vanguard also gathered that the abductors, who looked like herders, fired several shots to scare people in the area before kidnapping their victims.

While the abductors held their victims’ hostage, two other persons were said to have escaped into the bush.

The kidnappers were said to have called the family members, on Sunday, asking for N15 million ransom.

Though the ransom has been reduced to N2.5 million, the family members are still sourcing for the money.

Sunday Igboho escapes as gunmen attack Soka residence in Oyo

But narrating the attack on Mr. Igboho, his spokespersons, Messrs Koiki Olayomi and Dapo Salami, said the attack was futile.

According to them, the attackers stormed the house around 1:30 am and attempted to set it ablaze but they were resisted by the vigilant security aides of Igboho.

Though the two aides didn’t confirm if there was an exchange of gunfire, Vanguard gathered that there was exchange gunfire.

Koiki, on his Facebook page, said the gunmen invaded the home of Sunday Igboho located at Soka area of Ibadan in the early hours of Monday.

Some residents of the area said they were praying earnestly while the gunshots were being fired.

Koiki said: “The gunmen came exactly 1.30 am, they attempted to enter the house but they were resisted. I cannot confirm the number of those who came. But, they came and they were resisted.

“We are not suspecting anyone, but we know that some people came. They came and they were resisted, that is just it.”

Salami, who spoke with Vanguard in a telephone conversation, said: “Yes, the hoodlums came to the Soka residence of Chief Sunday Igboho at 1:30 am but there was stiff resistance by our men.”

When asked if the attackers were able to get Chief Igboho, he said no adding that Chief Igboho was safe.

He said: “I have not seen him but the attackers couldn’t get to him. He is in a safe place now.”

Also speaking, a resident, who spoke with Vanguard, said: “There are criminals out there who have been bold enough to own up to attacks on some people, this same government is not after them. It appears the government wants to cause a problem in the country.”

Attack beyond reasoning — YCE

Reacting to the attempted attack, a former National President of the Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, through, Dansaaki Samuel Adeleye Agbede described it as unnecessary.

The elders’ council wondered why the government should dissipate its energy on a single person who is helping to strengthen the weak security architecture.

Agbede who is a retired Army Colonel said, “Government has got a lot to do. They have to show sincerity and address issues instead of pursuing shadows. Chasing a single person, Igboho is belittling the government.

“Just yesterday, there was a report that Igangan is still in a state of mess; that people were still being hacked in the bush by these herders. What is the government doing? Instead of pursuing these people and stopping them, they are pursuing Igboho.

“Who is Sunday Igboho? He’s just a single individual for Christ’s sake. There are several Sunday Igbohos all over the place. They shouldn’t concentrate their efforts on Igboho but should look into the security problem that we are having. Everybody in Nigeria is complaining.

“So, pursuing Sunday Igboho is very unnecessary. The bulk of their concentration should be on the herders who are still running riot in the forests.

“Igboho has made his points and has called the attention of the general public if not the whole world to the inability of the government to handle security. Every section of Nigerian public is worried about security. We are now held between the sky and the deep blue sea. We don’t know whether to continue to pay ransom or leave our children to be killed by bandits.”

Police, hunters comb Osun forests as gunmen kidnap 3 travellers

Meanwhile, the Police and local hunters, yesterday, combed the forest areas in Osu in Atakumosa-West Local Government Area of Osun State as gunmen kidnapped some motorists in the town.

It was gathered that the victims were kidnapped last Saturday night along the Akure-Ilesa expressway around 7:40pm.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had also reached the family of one of the victims demanding ransom for his release.

A resident of Osu, Faboro Adewale disclosed that the gunmen shot sporadically into the air to force the vehicle to stop before abducting three of the passengers.

Confirming the incident, yesterday, spokesperson of the Osun police Command, Yemisi Opalola said she is only aware of one kidnapped person.

Opalola said: “One Okunade Rebecca of Panada Ikire reported at Osu Divisional Headquarters that on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at about 7:40pm, she received a phone call from her husband, Okunade Yinka that he bordered a commercial bus from Akure. On reaching the Osu/Ife expressway by Akere junction, gunmen stopped their vehicle and he was kidnapped.

“A combined operative of police and local hunters have commenced intensive manhunt to rescue the victim unhurt.”

Abducted APC stalwart regains freedom

Meanwhile, the APC chieftain, Busuyi, who is also the Supervisor for Agriculture in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state, and others kidnapped were released by the gunmen along the Ilawe-Erinjiyan Ekiti road where they were abducted.

The kidnappers had demanded N15 million as ransom to release the victims but family sources confirmed, yesterday, that they were released on Sunday night with N6 million allegedly paid as ransom for the three victims.

One of the sources said: “You know the three of them were Kidnapped on Thursday night and we thank God they were released on Sunday night after payment of N6 million as ransom. They were released at almost the same area they were kidnapped.”

Police confirm release

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the release, said he was not aware of ransom paid by the family.

Abutu said: “I can confirm to you that the three victims have been released and reunited with their families. I am not aware of any ransom.”

Convene Yoruba leadership meeting, Afenifere tasks Alaafin, Ooni

Meanwhile, to tackle insecurity, inflation, and unemployment in the country and Yoruba land, the ARG called for an alternative thought-leadership front to complement the efforts of the political leadership.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kunle Famoriyo, the group said: “Nigerian governors, despite the rare and commendable bravery that some of them have exhibited, are no doubt overwhelmed and hamstrung by Constitutional constraints. Proactive steps must be taken in the face of crumbling and ineffective constitutional governance in Nigeria.

“If there will be any saving grace for Yoruba people concerning managing and averting the impact of crises of governance in Nigeria, the preeminent traditional institutions, especially the Alaafin and Ooni, must work together to mobilise Yoruba people to take proactive steps. These two institutions must never leave Yoruba people, at home and abroad, in doubt of the direction to go, including possible activation of doctrines of necessity.”

“We must not continue to pretend that all is well in Yorubaland and that we are seemingly or relatively immune from all the major crises ongoing in other parts of Nigeria and neighbouring countries. Already, the crime rate is increasing at an alarming rate, fuelled by growing migration and biting poverty.

“ARG believes that Nigeria’s survival may depend to a significant extent on the action and/or inaction in the South-West region and we are pleading that proper and timely actions be taken in the interest of our people.”

