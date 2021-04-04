Insecurity: NSCDC to commission Special Women Squad against bandits, kidnappers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has disclosed plans to commission a special Women Squad as part of efforts to scale up the fight against banditry and kidnapping in the country.

Speaking in an interview at the weekend, Dr Audi who just clocked a month in office added that the Corps has commissioned a team of researchers and intellectuals who are conducting a “vulnerability survey” of all schools in the country in the wake of the rising kidnap of students.

“We are also planning to commission a Women Squad. There is this saying that whatever a man can do, a woman can do better. So, we want to give women a chance to show us what they have in stock security-wise. We are prepared to give our best to Nigerians.

“I am a digital man. I like to drive this Corps to be a world-class service. I will use training. When you train and retrain your personnel, they will give you their best and you will enhance their productivity.

“This safe school initiative is also one of the things that I will focus on. The deployment of special forces to go round and give surveillance and patrol to most of these hideouts, these kidnapping spots is also part of my mission.

“I will also improve on the welfare of staff because it serves to motivate them to perform better. We are going to provide a well-packaged motivation for our personnel to encourage them to do better”, he stated.

On the welfare of his staff he said; “When somebody is working, he wants to be promoted. When somebody has been promoted, you need to pay him the backlog of arrears that is due to him. We are working on that to clear all those arrears so that we will encourage them to serve Nigerians.”

When asked to give update on the Safe School Initiative of the Corps, Dr. Audi said: “We have keyed into it and we have even commissioned a team of researchers and intellectuals who are conducting what is called vulnerability survey of all our schools and very soon we are going to launch that programme. In the interim, I have ordered that all state Commandants should deploy our personal to schools in their various states and they are doing that in conjunction with state governors, Commissioners of Education and in fact even directly with the principals so that they can provide safety for our children.”

He also spoke on the several challenges confronting the NSCDC.

“The first thing is paucity of funds. We need funds to provide equipment, welfare services etc. Again, I do not have enough equipment and logistics. We need those equipment to function very well. For example, we need drones that we can send on security errands. We also need the personnel. We want to thank Mr President for graciously approving recruitment for us for the span of three years, that is, 5, 000 for each year. That will give us ample opportunity to deploy more men to carry out our mandate.”

