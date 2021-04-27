Insecurity: No President’ll expose his citizens to banditry, danger — Tinubu

Kindly Share This Story:

—Charges Nigerians to cooperate with Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

NATIONAL leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said that there is no President that will intentionally want his citizens exposed to banditry and danger.

The APC leader and former governor of Lagos State stated this while fielding questions from journalists after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday night at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He appealed to Nigerians to cooperate and show understanding with the government in the midst of the challenges for the unity of the country.

The APC national leader, who was accompanied by the party’s pioneer interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, debunked the insinuations in some quarters that he has a frosty relationship with the President.

Asked what the President should do at the moment given the deteriorating security situation in the country, he said there was a need for effective security and effective communication.

He said, “Cooperation, understanding and determination. Effective security, effective information. There is no president who will want his country in chaos. Have you seen one? Point one to me. There is no one that will want his citizens exposed to banditry and danger.

“There’s no president or leader that will want his nation fractured by tribalism, religious differences and all that. It calls for serious management and serious evaluation and dialogue once in a while. That’s all.”

On the agenda of his visit, he said, “It is to generally review the perceptions going on outside there and equally focus on the security across the country more. He will have more information than we have, but we are his ears close to the ground and we have to exchange views so that a better Nigeria is grounded. That’s all.”

On the best way forward, he replied, “The best way is what we are doing; coming together to reduce banditry, to move for unity and be able to bring a better Nigeria to the people. The welfare of our people is extremely important.

“And yes, every nation will go through these curves and difficult times. How we communicate it to the people, what are the areas to help make it easier for people to bear, those are ideas on how to be able to change the leadership of the country.”

Further asked to comment on the insinuation that he has an unhealthy relationship with the President, the APC helmsman said his relationship with the President remains cordial.

According to him, “Nothing like that, nothing like unhealthy (relationship with the President). Who, is our doctor? Is it social media that is measuring the relationship? I don’t have to disturb him (Buhari) openly on camera, is it? No, we have so many ways to look at issues. We have nothing like that.”

He maintained that his relationship is “Very close and cordial, frank and honest.”

Fielding question on the chances of the APC to return to power after the tenure of President Buhari in 2023, Asiwaju Tinubu said though he didn’t want to predict what would happen then, the chances were bright.

He said, “No, I don’t want to predict that one (chances of the APC retaining power at the centre after President Buhari) right now, I don’t want to do that subject now. The chances are as bright as a midnight star. We will continue to work for a better Nigeria and that is what you need.

“We cannot interject politics and assumption into everything, we have a nation to build, we have a baton to pass. You can depend on Buhari that he will not spend one hour beyond his tenure. He will do that, he will comply with the Constitution. So, how it happens? Read the Nigerian Constitution and find out from the INEC website.”

